High-profile dacoit killed in an alleged encounter

08 June,2023 03:37 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A high-profile robber was killed in the provincial capital of Punjab province during the wee hours of Thursday night.

An alleged encounter between Central Investigation Agency (CIA) and robbers resulted in the death of a high profile bandit. The suspect was involved in multiple cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and several other crimes.

The victims has been identified as Asif also known as Asu. According to reports, the suspect was already in police custody and was returning after identification of recoveries when the accomplices of the suspect opened indiscriminate fire on police near Mian Chowk Jubilee town. The police mobile also came under heavy exchange of fire.

The deceased suspect was involved in firing on a dolphin squad, both the injured policemen are in critical condition and currently under treatment.

The police sources added that the attack was conducted by four accomplices of the suspect that fled away after the incident by utilising the advantage of dark. Search operations to apprehend the fleeing suspects are currently underway.