SC lawyer shot dead by unknown gunmen in Quetta

06 June,2023 11:16 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A Supreme Court lawyer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near the airport in Quetta on Tuesday.

Police said Advocate Abdul Razzaq was shot and killed near Airport Road Alamo Chowk. The suspects shot him with a Kalashnikov. Police shifted the body of the deceased lawyer to the Civil Hospital where the post-mortem is being conducted.

As per the preliminary forensic evidence, the victim received 16 bullets in different parts of his body.

The lawyers have boycotted the proceedings in all the courts after the incident. While, the lawyers’ leaders have also stopped more lawyers from rushing to the hospital.

