Unknown assailants shot-down minor, injure six others in Quetta

Two woman along with four others were injured in the incident

06 June,2023 02:43 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Motorcycle riding suspects opened fire on people walking along the road in the provincial capital on Monday afternoon.

The victim were travelling towards the bus stand when unknown assassinators riding a motorcycle opened fire on the people passing by. Two woman along with four others were injured in the incident.

Moreover, a 9 years old girl was also injured by the firing and couldn’t survive due to the intensity of wounds and succumbed to her injuries while being rescued.

Police have started investigating the case and start connecting the dots about the intentions of the suspects. Efforts have also been going on to trace the suspects and bring them to justice.