Bandits loot more than Rs10m from bank in Lahore

06 June,2023 02:40 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dacoits have looted a bank in Lahore district during broad day-light on Monday. The bandits fled away with millions in cash.

According to details, five bandits robbed a bank within the jurisdiction of Barki police station, the suspects snatched weapon from the security guards and robbed the whole bank.

Police said that the outlaws have looted more than Rs.10 million from the bank. The robbers deprived a citizen present in bank at the time from Rs.4.1 million and separately looted Rs.6 million from the bank.

The dacoits also manhandles the security guards and injured them for resisting. The dacoits moreover took the weapons from the guards while leaving.