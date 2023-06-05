Five injured during clash between warring parties

Crime Crime Five injured during clash between warring parties

Police said that all the injured have been shifted to hospital for medical aid

05 June,2023 02:53 am

MANCHANABAD (Dunya News) – Five people were injured during a clash between two warring parties in Manchanabad city of Punjab province during the late hours of Saturday night.

Reportedly, two parties wen on loggerheads over the issue of displaying flexes in Ada Feeder area of the city. The conflict immediately exacerbated into physical assault and as a result five people got injured.

Police said that all the injured have been shifted to hospital for medical aid. A case regarding the incident has also been registered and police have claimed that impartial investigation into the matter will surely bring the culprits to justice.