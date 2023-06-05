Woman foils robbery attempt, video went viral on social media

The suspect posed as a buyer online and wanted to meet to inspect the product

05 June,2023 02:46 am

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – A woman bravely thwarted a robbery attempt in the Faisalabad district of Punjab province on Sunday.

The incident occurred within jurisdiction of Batala colony police station when a person approached a woman as an inline buyer but turned out to be a dacoit. The woman valiantly resisted the robbery attempt by the suspect.

The suspect after approaching the woman tried to manhandle her upon which the woman grasped him and the suspect fell down. The armed robber was shocked and ran away leaving his motorcycle behind.

The video went viral on social media and the police claims that legal procedure regarding this incident would be followed and the department will try to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.