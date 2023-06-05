Man kills youngster over trivial issue

05 June,2023 02:44 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A youngster killed an 18 years old boy over a trivial issue in the provincial capital during late hours of Sunday night.

The youngster was travelling on his motorcycle when he barely collided with another person which started a brawl among both of them. The conflict gradually got violent and the suspect stabbed the youngster to death.

The deceased victim identified as Abdur-Rehman, a resident of Shareefpura, was attacked by the suspect known as Asad. The police arrived at the scene and tried to rescue the victim but he succumbed to his injuries mid-way while he was being shifted to hospital.

Police took the body in custody afterwards to preform further legal obligations and say that the department has started looking for the victim already and soon he will be brought to justice.