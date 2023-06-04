Dead bodies of two abducted minors found in a box

The IG Punjab has taken notice of the incident

04 June,2023 01:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Police on Sunday found dead bodies of two minors from a house at Millat Park area of Lahore.

Police said the dead bodies of five-year-old Irtaza and three-year-old Raheel were found inside a box used for flour storage today [Sunday]. A day earlier, an FIR against unidentified suspects was lodged on the complaint filed by the father of the two deceased brothers.

Police further said the investigation is underway and facts will be revealed soon. Police also assured the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the IG Punjab has taken notice of the incident and has sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

