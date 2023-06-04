CTD arrest six terrorists in latest swoop

The operation were conducted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Sahiwal and Gujranwala districts

04 June,2023 03:54 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested six terrorist in lasts operation spree in Punjab on Saturday.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist belongs to proscribed organisations and explosive material, suicide vests, detonators, weapons, ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

CTD spokesperson further added that arrested suspects have been identified as Shoaib Rafiq, Baqir, Zaeir, Shehzad, Afzal and Asif. Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA’s) have registered five cases against the suspects and claimed that investigations have already begun.

CTD claims that 33 suspects have been arrested and 11041 were interrogated during 238 combing operation within the current weak.



The authorities also showed resolve to conduct further effective operations in order to curb terrorism.