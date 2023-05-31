School teacher among three dead in Quetta

Two other person were injured during the firing incidents

31 May,2023 02:16 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Three persons including a school teacher were killed in three separate incident in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

A person was killed as a result of firing near Telephone exchange at Saryab road. Whereas another person was killed in Ferozabad area when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, the deceased was identified as a school teacher of Government Boys Middle School’s teacher Inam Rabbani.

On other hand, an exchange of fire after a bitter conflict in Zarghoonghr area of Adhr Orak resulted in death of a man and left two others injured. Police claim that all the deceased and injured have been shifted to hospital for medical aid or autopsy, according to the needs of case.

Police have also started investigate the matter and shown resolve to control the soaring crime rate in the city. Police have vowed to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.