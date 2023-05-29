Protestor block superhighway over murder during robbery

The deceased victim was the owner of the hotel being robbed whereas his brother also got injured

29 May,2023 02:17 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was killed by the dacoits for resisting robbery at his hotel in the provincial capital during the late hours of Sunday night.

A man was killed for resisting robbery at the Super highway area of the provincial capital, the deceased victim was the owner of the hotel being robbed. The brother of the deceased was also injured by the bandit’s firing.

After the incident the sympathisers of the victims came out to protest the atrocity and blocked Super highway. However, the police after arriving at the scene held negotiations with the protestors and ensured the protestors to expeditiously arrest the culprits.

Both side of the Super highway was opened once again after the negotiations. Police have said to thoroughly investigate the matter.