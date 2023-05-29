Police arrest three for murdering, secretly burying teenage girl

29 May,2023 02:10 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police have arrested three suspects on Sunday for killing and then secretly burying a teenage girl in the provincial capital.

The culprits first shot down the girl and when succumbed to her injuries, the suspects secretly buried her. Reportedly, the murder was done over ‘honour’ pretext.

Police have arrested three suspects in this regard and claims that they are believed to be the culprits behind the incident. Police seems optimistic to build a strong case against the suspect and get them punished according to the law.