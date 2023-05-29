Mother killed, daughters injured due to domestic dispute

Rescue authorities say one of the injured is in critical condition

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A woman was shot dead whereas her three daughters were injured during firing incident in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said that a 50 years old woman (B) was killed whereas her 17 years old daughter (A), 18 years old daughter (S) and 23 years old daughter (S) were injured by the firing in Sodezai area.

Upon receiving the information about the incident police and rescue teams rushed towards the scene. The Rescue authorities shifted all the injured ladies to hospital and one of the injured is said to be in critical condition.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and claims to initiate an investigation into the matter.