Man murdered, body torched over killing pet dog in Bannu

Man murdered, body torched over killing pet dog in Bannu

28 May,2023 03:37 pm

BANNU (Dunya News) – A person was killed and later his body was torched over killing the dog of the accused in Bannu on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the city area. Later, the murder suspect was also killed in a police encounter as he refused to hand over the body of the person he had killed.