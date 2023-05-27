Citizens thrash robbers in Karachi

A man was killed along with two other injured during the incident

27 May,2023 02:18 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The citizen of provincial capital caught the fleeing dacoits and tortured one of them to death during the late hours of Friday night.

According to the reports, the dacoits were fleeing the scene after looting citizens when the citizens tried to get hold of them. However, the dacoits resisted which injured two other citizens.

Despite resistance by dacoits citizens captured them and started torturing, which resulted in the death of one of the dacoit. Police also arrived at the scene upon being informed about the happening and arrested the other dacoit in injured condition.

Police say that an impartial investigation will be done regarding this incident and those responsible for these deaths would be brought to justice