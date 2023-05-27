Domestic disputes incites man to kill younger brother

27 May,2023 02:16 am

KHANPUR (Dunya News) – A man killed his younger brother by repeatedly stabbing him in the Khanpur district on Friday evening.

The incident occurred in Kokhran neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of City police station when a man stabbed his younger brother to death over domestic issues. The suspect has been identified as Arshad who got infuriated and stabbed his brother identified as Safdar.

The knife strike on the victim’s abdomen area proved fatal and he succumbed to his injuries at the spot. Moreover, police arrested the suspect along with the instrument of murder.

The deceased victim’s body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) for further legal procedure.