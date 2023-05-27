Man kills sister-in-law owing to her marital dispute

The women reportedly came to court to divorce her husband

27 May,2023 02:14 am

LARKANA (Dunya News) – A man killed his brother’s wife over their marital issue as the woman was asking for divorce in Larkana district of Sindh province on Friday.

The deceased victim was identified as Tehmina Sangro, a resident of Dokri area. Tehmina reportedly came to court in order to get divorce from her husband.

The younger brother of her husband killed her inside the court premises and fled the scene. The police arrived at the scene later and started collecting evidence.

Police claims that special teams have been formulated in order to ensure the expeditious arrest of the suspect.