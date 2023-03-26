Rangers, police arrest three street criminals in Karachi

Spokesman said raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rangers and police on Sunday arrested three suspects involved in more than 100 robbery and street crime incidents in Orangi Town area of Karachi.

The Rangers spokesperson said the arrested accused used to rob the businessmen who came to the bank and also stole motorcycles and sell them.

Spokesman further said the accused have confessed to more than 100 robberies and street crimes, including stealing more than 150 mobile phones and more than 5 lakh rupees in cash. They were also involved in drug trafficking.

The suspects were identified as Hekmatullah, Zahir Shah and Abdul Rasheed.

He added that raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

