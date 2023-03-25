An exchange of fire among two groups claims life of two persons

The incident claiming two lives happened due to a property feud

25 March,2023 03:17 am

ABOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed in a firing incident in Abottabad district of KPK. The exchange of fire among two group, because of a property dispute, left two dead and one critically injured. The property disputes claimes several lives in Pakistan regularly.

The incident happened in densely populated Mirpur area of Abbotabad. The victims were identified as Umer and Amir, whereas, the culprits flew from the crime scene. The families of victims demanded that police should immediately arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

The families of the victims also warned about blocking the silk-road as a protest if the culprits are not arrested at once. It would be worth mentioning that silk-road has a paramount importance regarding Pak-China trade.

The police has registered a case after shifting the dead bodies to Ayub Medical Complex for autopsy. The police has claimed that the investigation is underway and shown optimism that subtstantial progress will be made shortly. Assurances have been made by the police that the suspects would be arrested soon and justice will be delivered to the aggrieved party.

