Crime Crime Woman sells suckling for Rs100,000 in India

24 March,2023 02:45 pm

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – An avaricious woman has allegedly sold her suckling to a man for Rs100,000.

Indian media reports that the incident took place at Jarkhand state’s Chitra district. Police said the deputy commissioner got information that a woman had given away her one-day old baby to a man only to get money.

Police recovered the suckling within hours after being alerted and also arrested the woman and recovered the money.

Police said the woman had demanded Rs450,000 from the suspect to hand over her suckling.