Dacoit killed by own accomplices during Bahawalnagar 'encounter'

Other two bandits manage to flee

23 March,2023 01:39 pm

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A dacoit was killed in an alleged encounter with police at Baba Farid Bridge here on Thursday.

The police had set up a picket at Baba Farid Bridge for snap checking. As the police party asked three motorcyclists to stop for checking, the suspected dacoits started firing on law enforcers. Dacoits’ firing flattened tyres of the police van. The police returned fire.

In the manwhile, one of the dacoits was killed by firing of other accomplices. The other two dacoits managed to flee from the scene. The dead dacoit was identified as Majid Ali. Police also took in custody some weapons left behind by the dacoits. The dacoit killed during the encounter was wanted by police in 30 cases of heinous nature.

