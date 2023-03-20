Three robbers caught injured after 'encounter'

Crime Crime Three robbers caught injured after 'encounter'

They were involved in committing robberies at mobile phone shops

20 March,2023 03:25 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three alleged robbers who were injured in an encounter at Khayaban-i-Abbasi, Defence.

Police said armed men had an exchange of fire with law enforcers during which the three suspects were injured. Police arrested the suspects and recovered from them a motorcycle and weapons.

The suspects have been identified as Siddique, Waqar Ahmed and Adeel. They were involved in committing robberies at mobile phone shops and they particularly targeted outlets at Khayaban-e-Sahar and Khayaban-e-Badar and took away mobile phones worth millions of rupees. Police said they had shifted the suspects to hospital.