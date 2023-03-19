Abducted nine-member dance group recused after police encounter

19 March,2023 12:19 pm

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – The Police on Sunday rescued nine members of the Chiniot’s dance group from abductors after an alleged encounter in Ghotki district of Sindh.

Police said the dance group was summoned from Faisalabad for a wedding 20 days ago and abducted from the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan.

Officials added that the kidnappers had demanded crores of rupees for their release. Police have also detained several accomplices and relatives of the kidnappers.

Police said the hostages were tied up with chains. The rescued told police that the kidnappers had kept them in chains and they also tortured them.