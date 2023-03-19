Four killed, five injured after van sprayed with bullets by robbers

19 March,2023 11:06 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four people were killed after robbers opened fire at a van full of celebrators on their way to a wedding in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

Police said robbers sprayed the van with bullets that led to the death of four including women and children. Five persons were also injured.

Police reached the site as soon as the incident was reported and shifted the injured and dead bodies to the DHQ Hospital. Three of the wounded were said to be in a critical condition.

