180,000 cash with 10 tola gold stolen in major theft

Unidentified thieves wiped out the Sajjad's house in Kharal Kalan on outskirts of Hujra Shah Muqeem

07 March,2023 03:43 am

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM (Dunya News) - In a major theft incident 180,000 cash and 10 tola gold ornaments were stolen in Kharal Kalan, a village on the outskirts of Hujra Shah Muqeem.

Last night, unidentified thieves wiped out the house of Sajjad. According to details, thieves took 180,000 cash, 10 tola gold ornaments, water pump and other items from Sajjad's house. Police reached the spot and started investigation.

