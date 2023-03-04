CTD tracks down eight suspects in Lahore, Sargodha

04 March,2023 02:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law-enforcement agencies claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight alleged terrorists who were planning activities in Lahore and Sargodha.

The CTD officials said they had thwarted a terrorism bid by arresting five suspects in Lahore and three in Sargodha. Those arrested in Lahore have been identified as Luqman Shahid, Syed Anas Waqar, Sanaullah, Suleman Khan and Najeebullah.

The authorities said three suspects including Irshadullah and M. Tahir had been arrested in Sargodha.

The joint teams recovered incendiary devices, detonators and weapons from the suspects. They also claimed to have seized funding for the proscribed outfit.

The spokesperson said the CTD, with the help of police, conducted 382 combing operations, checked 18,020 people and arrested 59 of them during the last one week.

