Jhelum: Man seriously injured by kite flyers aerial firing

The injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to critical condition, hospital sources

04 March,2023 05:45 am

JHELUM (Dunya News) - A young man was seriously injured in aerial firing of the kite flyers in Bagh Mohalla area of Jhelum.

According to the family members, the young man has been shifted to DHQ Hospital in an injured condition. However, hospital sources told Dunya News that he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to critical condition.



Jhelum police has failed to stop kite flyers and the newly appointed DPO has failed to control the rate of crime in the area.

