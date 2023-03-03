Doctor allegedly rapes female patient in Lahore

Crime Crime Doctor allegedly rapes female patient in Lahore

Snoozed her with drugs and raped

03 March,2023 09:13 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A doctor allegedly raped a woman who had visited him for treatment in Wahdat Colony, prompting the police to lodge a case.

Reports said that as the woman, belonging to Sabzazar, visited the doctor for treatment of stomachache, he advised her to come to his hospital for an ultrasound. During the procedure, he snoozed her with addictive drugs and later raped her.

Police lodged a case against the doctor and his accomplice and launched a search operation to arrest the accused.