Hujra Shah Muqeem: Robbers kill man during robbery

Crime Crime Hujra Shah Muqeem: Robbers kill man during robbery

Deceased was father of two children, Police starts investigation

03 March,2023 03:32 am

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM (Dunya News) - A 30-year-old man was shot dead by robbers during a robbery.



The deceased has been identified as Ali Abid who was returning home after taking salary from Tariq Cold Store. When the man reached near the Pakistan Bridge, unidentified robbers opened fire. The robbers shot Ali Abid dead and later easily escaped the scene.

The deceased man was the father of two children, the local police have reached the spot after the incident while the dead body of the deceased was taken to Civil Hospital Hujra Shah Muqeem.

