Umair shooter killed in police encounter in Lahore

Umair shooter was a symbol of terror across the city.

02 March,2023 10:52 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Umair who had been considered among the top ten shooters in Lahore, was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday.

According to the police, shooter Umair alias Umairi was killed in exchange of fire with CIA police in Defense C area. The accused was wanted in dozens of cases of extortion, murder and terrorism.

Police said that Umair shooter was a symbol of terror across the city. His brother had reported a fake encounter on social media shortly before the alleged police encounter of Amir alias Umairi.