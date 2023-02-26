Lahore: Proclaimed offender killed in alleged police encounter

Exchange of fire took place between CIA and robbers resulting in death of Abbas alias Basu

26 February,2023 07:17 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A proclaimed offender has been killed in an alleged police encounter in Sundar, Lahore.

An exchange of fire took place between CIA Chuhang and robbers resulting in the death of Abbas alias Basu who was a proclaimed offender of double murder and a former record holder.

The police team raided the Sunder area to arrest the accused. Abbas and his associates opened fire on the police party to avoid arrest and the accused was killed as a result of retaliatory firing by the police.

Police has told that Abbas was wanted in the double murder case who had shot dead the father and son outside their house.

