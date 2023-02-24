Transgender anchor escapes unhurt in life attempt

The victim was returning from a pharmacy at the time of the incident

24 February,2023 09:48 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor escaped life attempt on Thursday night outside her residential property in the Lahore's Cantt area.

Marvia Malik told the police that she was returning from a pharmacy when two attackers opened indiscriminate fire.

She claimed she had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages from unknown numbers for raising her voice for the transgender community.

Ms Malik said she left Lahore out of fear for her life and relocated to Islamabad and Multan. She had returned to Lahore a few days back for a surgery.