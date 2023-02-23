Larkana: Two robbers killed in alleged police encounter

Larkana: Two robbers killed in alleged police encounter

Robbers were wanted in several incidents, police recovered weapons, SSP Larkana

23 February,2023 07:16 am

LARKANA (Dunya News) - Two robbers were killed in Larkana district of Sindh province after an alleged police encounter.

The deceased robbers have been identified as Irfan Sheikh and Mujeeb Khoso while weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, according to SSP Larkana. Both the robbers were wanted by the police of other districts in several incidents, the bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

