Karachi: Police arrest girl involved in bike theft and snatching

Crime Crime Karachi: Police arrest girl involved in bike theft and snatching

Arrested girl used to dress as boys, Police conduct operation to arrest co-accused

23 February,2023 02:52 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police has arrested a girl involved in motorbike theft and snatching incidents during an operation in Baldia Ittehad Town area of the provincial capital.

The accused identified as Samreen used to dress as boys to commit crimes with her co-accused Qamar, Karachi police told. Stolen motorbike has been recovered from the possession of the accused during the operation while further investigation has been started and raids were being conducted to arrest the co-accused Qamar.

