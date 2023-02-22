Phalia: Brutal man allegedly kills eight-year step son

Crime Crime Phalia: Brutal man allegedly kills eight-year step son

Accused killed my son in revenge on taking divorce, alleges mother

22 February,2023 03:22 am

PHALIA (Dunya News) - The brutal man allegedly killed the eight-year old step son. The accused killed him in the revenge to get divorce, the child's mother has accused.

Eight-year-old Abdullah was killed by his stepfather in Ranmal Sharif village of Phalia. According to police sources the accused killed the boy by hanging him in the anger of getting divorce. The mother told that Shabbir used to threaten to kill her and her son after she had taken divorce.

Bhaagat police reached the spot and an investigation has been started.

