Another victim of Wazirabad firing incident succumbs to injuries

Crime Crime Another victim of Wazirabad firing incident succumbs to injuries

Death toll rises to five including three brothers after opponents opened fire over 3 marla land dispute

16 February,2023 04:04 am

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - Another injured in the firing incident in Saroki Cheema area of Wazirabad succumbed to his injuries.

The death toll in the incident has risen to five, including three brothers. The deceased, Rosy Khan, along with his 7-year-old son, was shot dead and was shifted to District Hospital Gujranwala today with serious injuries.

Yesterday, opponents opened fire over a dispute over 3 marla land.