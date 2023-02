Police arrest F-9 park rape case suspects

15 February,2023 11:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday arrested the suspects accused of raping a woman at F-9 park.

Reports said that Station House Officer (SHO) Margalla Police Station Naeem ul Hassan arrested the accused from the premises of Golra police station. The initial investigation led the accused to confess the crime.