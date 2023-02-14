Unknown assailants shoot three students in Gujranwala

14 February,2023 05:39 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Unknown assailants on Tuesday shot three students dead while leaving another three passersby injured in the village of Saroke.

Reports said that the assailants were hiding as the students were on their way to the tuition center. As they came closer, the attackers opened fire at them leaving them dead on spot. Initial investigation by the police hinted at an old dispute that led to the incident.

Dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.