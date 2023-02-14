Seven alleged terrorists bite the dust in North Waziristan encounter

According to the spokesperson, the suspects wanted to get their arrested accomplices released.

14 February,2023 12:00 pm

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Seven alleged terrorists were killed after a group of assailants opened fire at officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who were transporting some arrested criminals near Miranshah, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the terrorists attacked the squad members at Mir Ali Bypass when they were shifting the criminals to Bannu from Miranshah. He claimed that three criminals who were in the custody were killed by the firing of the attackers while four others were shot dead in an exchange of fire with law enforcers. Others managed to flee while taking benefit of darkness.

The spokesperson further said the terrorists who were killed in the crossfire belonged to a defunct militant organisation and were involved in grenade attacks and targeted killings of security forces. The CTD officials seized short machine guns, cartridges and other illegal weapons from the crime scene.

The suspects, the spokesperson said, wanted to get their arrested accomplices released. The slain terrorists were also involved in a grenade attack at the Cantonment police station and targeted killing of police constable Iftikhar. Security forces and police had begun search operation in the area to track down the suspects, he added.

