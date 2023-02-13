Two terrorists rounded up in DG Khan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday apprehended two terrorists during an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Subhanallah Illyas and Masood-ur-Rehman.
Hand grenades, 1970 grams explosive material, Safety fuse, detonator and ball-bearings packets were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.
The spokesperson further said that the terrorists belonging to a proscribed outfit were detained on a tip off. Investigation has been launched after lodging an FIR against the terrorists.