Two terrorists rounded up in DG Khan

13 February,2023 08:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday apprehended two terrorists during an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Subhanallah Illyas and Masood-ur-Rehman.

Hand grenades, 1970 grams explosive material, Safety fuse, detonator and ball-bearings packets were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesperson further said that the terrorists belonging to a proscribed outfit were detained on a tip off. Investigation has been launched after lodging an FIR against the terrorists.