Canal water dispute takes two lives in Khanewal

Canal water dispute takes two lives in Khanewal

Case registered against nine named, two unidentified persons including police inspector

12 February,2023 05:03 am

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - Two have been killed in clash between two communities over canal dispute in Khanewal.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment while the case of murder is registered against nine named and 2 unidentified persons including a police inspector. Two communities were at dispute over the canal water issue.