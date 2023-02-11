CTD arrests killer of traffic police official after nine years

11 February,2023 12:38 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested the suspect involved in the targeted killing of a traffic police official after nine years of the incident.

CTD officials said the suspect was arrested in the Saddar parking plaza in Karachi. They said 30 pistols were recovered from the suspect and a case had been registered against him. He had also been booked on the charges of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, added the officials.

Back in 2014, the suspect had targeted traffic police officer Muhammad Mansha, who had been performing his duties along with his team. Two armed motorcyclists appeared and opened fire on the traffic official which resulted in his death. A rickshaw driver was also injured in the firing incident.



