Firing at wedding kills two, injures eight

10 February,2023 06:14 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – After the event complex administration caught a pickpocket at a wedding, his accomplices on Friday opened fire at the attendees resulting in the death of two, while leaving another eight injured.

Reports said that the deceased included the wedding complex’s owner Faisal and a child who was looting money at the event. The accused fled after the incident. On the other hand, the dead bodies and the injured were transferred to the hospital.

