Railways Police foil bid to smuggle arms by train

Crime Crime Railways Police foil bid to smuggle arms by train

Railways Police foil bid to smuggle arms by train

10 February,2023 03:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Railways Police on Friday recovered illegal weapons from the bag of a passenger at the railway station in Peshawar Cantt.

SHO railways police Peshawar Cantt Jamal Abdul Nasir along with representative of Special Branch and other personnel conducted the security check of railway station. The team intercepted and frisked a passenger Ali Hasnain on suspicion. They recovered illegal weapons wrapped in a plastic bag recovered from his bag.

The accused was arrested on the spot and a case has been registered against him at Railways Police Peshawar Cantt.

Railways police said the seized weapons included four pistols, nine magazines and 100 bullets. The accused is a resident of Lahore, who wanted to travel to Lahore from Peshawar via train Khyber Mail.

