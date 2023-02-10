CTD kills two terrorists in Nowshera

10 February,2023 12:05 pm

NOWSHERA (Web Desk) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed two terrorists during crossfire in Nowshera.

The CTD officials said two terrorists of a proscribed outfit were shot dead during crossfire with the forces at Misri Banda area. The officials remained unharmed but their vehicle was badly damaged in the encounter.

The crossfire took place when the team raided the area to arrest the terrorists, who opened fire at the officials. The slain terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Zeeshan and Salman. Three terrorists succeeded in escaping due to darkness as the operation was conducted at night.

The officials added that weaponry, hand grenade and a motorcycle were recovered from the custody of slain terrorists. They were also involved in attacks on police and target killing of a senior medical technician.

