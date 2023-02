Karachi police arrest two injured dacoits

Arrest made after police encounter on Maripur road

10 February,2023 05:29 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two injured dacoits were arrested in Karachi.

According to details, there was an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Maripur Road. Two dacoits were arrested in injured condition during exchange of fire. The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment while further investigation was going on.