24-year pregnant lady goes missing from Jinnah Hospital Karachi

Crime Crime 24-year pregnant lady goes missing from Jinnah Hospital Karachi

Woman went out for lunch at about 1pm but there was no exit, says husband

10 February,2023 04:42 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A 24-year-old pregnant woman allegedly went missing from Jinnah Hospital in the provincial capital of Sindh.

Missing woman's husband told Dunya News that his woman had gone out for a while to have lunch at about 1:00 pm. He said that there was a video of her going inside around 1 pm but there is no exit.

Police officials said that there was no registration of the woman in the hospital and the incident was being investigated.

