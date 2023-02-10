Alleged wrong injection takes life in Wazirabad

Crime Crime Alleged wrong injection takes life in Wazirabad

Closed hospital doors y protestors halt emergency services

10 February,2023 04:33 am

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – A Saudi return young man has passed away after allegedly getting wrong injection in Civil Hospital Wazirabad.

The deceased, Daniyal, was a resident of Kanwan Mohallah in Wazirabad and had returned from Saudi Arabia just a few days ago. A large number of local citizens gathered outside the hospital due to which the emergency services were suspended in the hospital.

There was quarrel among the residents and the police tried to evacuate the doctor in police uniform but police which also tried to take the doctor in police uniform, sources claim.

The protesters closed the doors of the hospital causing disturbance in provision of emergency services. However, the police has shifted the accused doctor to police station city and the further proceedings will start.

