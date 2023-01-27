Petrol refueling quarrel results in shooting injuries of 3 salesmen

Gunman fled scene, injured shifted to hospital

QABOOLA (Dunya News) - A quarrel over gasoline refueling has resulted in shooting injuries of three salesmen who have now been shifted to the hospital.

Three salesmen were critically hurt after a man opened fire following an altercation over the refueling of gasoline at the Nehru Pump on City Road at Qaboola Lari Adda Chowk.

Rizwan Waheed, Murad, and Mubeen have been named as the injured. Rescue 1122 responded to the scene and transported the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Arifwala.

The gunman was able to flee the scene, according to the police, and search and investigation has been started to find him.

