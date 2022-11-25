‘Opened fire to defend myself’, confesses Khurram in video message

Crime Crime ‘Opened fire to defend myself’, confesses Khurram in video message

‘Opened fire to defend myself’, confesses Khurram in video message

25 November,2022 11:57 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Khurram, the murderer of a cop in Defence Phase 5, has released a video wherein he confessed that he had opened fire at the deceased as an act of self-defense on Friday.

Sharing the details leading to the incident, he added, “My brother-in-law was not cognizant of the incident. I told him that I had engaged myself in a fight and was carrying a weapon in my vehicle.”

Speaking of the entrance to boat basin, he said, “I had not gone to the basin”. He added that it was not the responsibility of the cop of Shaheen force to stop him from entering and he [cop] was also not wearing his uniform at that time.

“When the cop asked me to open the door, I sought his professional identity card to which he responded with opening the fire”, he added further.

Talking about his reaction, he stated, “I stood near the automobile and asked the cop to take me to the police station. But on our way to the station, the cop refused to go the station and threatened me with dire consequences if I did not comply.”



“When I did not budge, the cop opened fire to threaten me. I stopped him but he tried again to scare me, and in response, I opened fire at him”, he added.

Talking about the weapon license, he further told, “I have been carrying a weapon license for eighteen years”.